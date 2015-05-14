DUBAI May 14 Dubai's Drake & Scull
(DSI) reported a 38 percent drop in first-quarter profit on
Thursday, missing an analyst's estimate as revenue fell, and it
warned that difficulties in Saudi Arabia would affect its
performance this year.
The contractor made a net profit attributable to
shareholders of 25.1 million dirhams ($6.83 million) in the
three months to March 31, down from 40.3 million dirhams in the
year-earlier period, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.
GLobal Investment House had forecast DSI would make a
first-quarter profit of 38 million dirhams.
DSI's first-quarter revenue was 1.11 billion dirhams, down
from 1.25 billion dirhams a year earlier.
"Despite the volatile market conditions and the liquidity
crunch in our industry, we managed to remain profitable," the
company said in the statement.
"We are still dealing with some major operational setbacks
in Saudi Arabia which will continue to have a far-reaching
effect on our performance in 2015." It did not elaborate.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)