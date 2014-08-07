LONDON Aug 7 British power producer Drax said the government had won an appeal over a subsidy scheme for the conversion of one of its generating units, reversing an earlier court decision and sending shares in the company down as much as 10 percent.

"Drax today confirms that the Court of Appeal has reached a decision in relation to the appeal by the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) against the High Court judgment that Drax's second unit conversion is eligible for an Investment Contact," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Accordingly, the second unit conversion is no longer eligible for an Investment Contract."

In July, a court ruled that the company had fulfilled all of the key criteria set out by the government to secure an investment contract under a scheme for two of its projects to convert coal units to biomass at its coal plant in Yorkshire.

The short-lived victory was appealed by the government, which in April had rejected the application for the second unit to be included in the subsidy scheme. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)