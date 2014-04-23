LONDON, April 23 British electricity producer Drax said on Wednesday it had commenced legal proceedings against a government decision not to support the conversion of one of its coal units under a new subsidy scheme.

The government had shortlisted the conversion unit for subsidy support in December.

"Nothing has changed, as far as our plans are concerned, between being deemed eligible in December and now. We have, therefore, commenced legal proceedings to challenge the decision," said Drax Chief Executive Dorothy Thompson.

Drax, whose Yorkshire coal-fired power plant was one of the most polluting power plants in Europe, is adapting its power plant to run on more environment-friendly biomass.

The conversion of a third unit at Drax' power plant was granted support under the government's contracts-for-difference mechanism on Wednesday, Drax said.

