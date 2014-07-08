July 8 British utility Drax has won 300 million euros ($409.2 million) in EU funding to develop technology to bury carbon emissions from a new coal-fired power plant, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Drax's White Rose project will receive the cash under an EU scheme to fund renewable energy and other initiatives to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, potentially making it the first commercial-scale carbon capture and storage facility in Europe.

Drax wants to use the funds to help build a new coal-fired power plant capable of powering more than 600,000 British homes, with some 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from the facility being captured and pumped into a depleted gas field in the North Sea.

EU Climate Action Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said a total 1 billion euros raised from selling 100 million carbon allowances under its Emissions Trading System between November 2013 and April 2014 would go into funding 19 projects in 12 member states.

