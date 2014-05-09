LONDON May 9 UK power producer Drax
issued a full-year profit warning on Friday, forecasting
weaker-than-expected power and subsidy prices for its
biomass-fuelled power plant in Yorkshire.
The energy company also said its biomass supply and
logistics development for the conversion of its second
coal-fired unit to biomass would be delayed due to a government
decision not to grant it an early investment contract.
"Legal advice confirmed that Drax has a good foundation to
challenge the Government's decision," Drax said in a statement,
confirming its decision to start legal proceedings.
The firm is in the process of converting most of its
coal-fired power plant, one of the most polluting stations in
Europe, to run on more environment-friendly biomass.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Brenda Goh)