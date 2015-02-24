LONDON Feb 24 British power producer Drax
reported a rise in 2014 pre-tax profit on Tuesday as it
made more money from selling electricity but warned of a
challenging year ahead due to an expected fall in profits from
burning biomass in power plants.
Pre-tax profit rose to 166 million pounds from 32 million
helped by a 38 percent rise in revenue to 2.45 billion pounds.
Drax said it would pay a total dividend of 11.9 pence per
share for 2014, down from 17.6 pence.
The power producer also reiterated plans to convert a third
coal-fired power unit to run on biomass.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)