LONDON Feb 24 British power producer Drax reported a rise in 2014 pre-tax profit on Tuesday as it made more money from selling electricity but warned of a challenging year ahead due to an expected fall in profits from burning biomass in power plants.

Pre-tax profit rose to 166 million pounds from 32 million helped by a 38 percent rise in revenue to 2.45 billion pounds.

Drax said it would pay a total dividend of 11.9 pence per share for 2014, down from 17.6 pence.

The power producer also reiterated plans to convert a third coal-fired power unit to run on biomass.