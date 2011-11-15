* Sees FY EPS, EBITDA towards top end of market views

* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY EBITDA estimate - 313.3 mln stg

* Trading conditions in commodity markets relatively stable

LONDON, Nov 15 Drax, the operator of Britain's largest coal-fired power station, said it expects to report full-year earnings towards the top end of market expectations, on the back of strong trading so far in the second-half.

Drax, whose coal-fired power station in North Yorkshire supplies about 7 percent of Britain's electricity, said it had continued to benefited from a solid operating performance.

"The plant's reliability and flexibility allow us to participate in the real-time electricity trading market, managed on a daily basis by National Grid ... and we have been particularly active in this market during the period," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Drax said it expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) towards the top end of market forecasts. The average currently stands at 313.3 million pounds ($498.2 million) according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

The company added that trading conditions in commodity markets had been relatively stable. It had warned in February that rising coal prices could hurt margins.

Shares in Drax closed at 554 pence on Monday, valuing the company at 2 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)