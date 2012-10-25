Oct 25 Drax, the owner of one of Europe's biggest coal-fired power stations, plans to raise 180 million pounds through a share placing to help turn it into a regional leader in renewable energy production.

The company plans to place 36.47 million shares worth 11 pence each and take on 100 million pounds ($160.3 million) in new debt and refinance existing credit, it said on Thursday.

Drax estimates the conversion will require a capital investment of between 650 million and 700 million pounds.

Drax is converting to biomass fuel as rising coal prices squeeze its profits and the British government offers subsidies to raise the amount of energy generated from renewable sources to hit EU targets of 15 percent by 2020.

The company said that Invesco Asset Management and Schroder Investment Management had already promised to take up allocations in the placing.

The new shares issued will represent up to 9.99 percent of the new company.

Drax said that trading conditions since the beginning of July improved in all of its commodity markets except domestic coal where some suppliers are still facing challenges, but that its expectations for the full year are unchanged.

Shares in Drax tumbled more than 15 percent in one day in late July when the British government announced smaller than expected subsidies for burning biomass with other fuels, making the group's conversion plans less profitable.

Drax shares were 1.4 percent down at 512.25 pence by 0720 GMT, valuing the company at around 1.9 billion pounds.