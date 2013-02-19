* 2012 EBITDA 298 mln stg vs 334 mln a year ago
* Sees first biomass unit conversion in April
* Says highest output ever at 27.1TWh
* Shares rise 4.9 pct
By Lorraine Turner
LONDON, Feb 19 Britain's coal-fired power
producer Drax said it has made rapid progress in its
plans to switch to biomass fuel after a pivotal year which saw
earnings dip due to higher costs.
Drax, the owner of one of Europe's largest coal-fired power
stations, secured financing at the end of last year which will
enable it to go ahead with its 650 million pounds-700 million
pounds investment plans involving a switch to using more
biomass, which produces less carbon.
"We're well underway with the construction of the delivery,
storage and distribution system infrastructure to support the
conversion of three of our generating units," said Chief
Executive Officer Dorothy Thompson.
The company also said on Tuesday that its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) last
year slipped to 298 million pounds ($461.3 million), in line
with expectations, from 334 million a year earlier.
"Whilst today's solid results are helpful, the market will
now be very focused on the delivery and subsequent performance
of the first converted unit," said Guillaume Redgwell at Liberum
Capital.
Drax is converting to biomass fuel as rising coal prices
squeeze its profits. The government finalised subsidies in July
for burning biomass with other fuels in power plants, aimed at
helping it meet targets to derive 15 percent of the UK's energy
from renewable sources by 2020 and reduce carbon
output.
The subsidies were smaller than expected but Drax said it
had received the regulatory clarity it needed to proceed with
its plans.
Shares in Drax were up 4.2 percent at 1010 GMT,
outperforming the FTSE 250 up 0.35 percent.
SCANT SUPPLY
The first conversion of a Drax generating unit fully to
biomass will take place in April of this year, with the second
to follow in 2014. However the conversion of the third unit is
dependent on securing supply.
"It all depends on the speed with which we source the
biomass," said Thompson.
"The quantities we're buying are very large in comparison to
the overall market ... we're absolutely confident that the
biomass is there, but it's about building the supply chain," she
added.
Burning wood, sunflower husks or animal faeces offers steady
so-called "baseload" power, giving biomass an advantage over
intermittent renewable rivals solar and wind.
Scant domestic supply is just one catch to the UK's biomass
plans. With its biomass consumption expected to rise tenfold in
the next 25 years, there are also concerns the UK could be
vulnerable to supply disruptions from a handful of overseas
exporters in the forest industry.
Drax said net power sold increased to 27.1 terawatt hours
(TWh) in 2012, its highest output ever, but at lower average
electricity price which resulted in a reduction in revenue from
power sales.
Thompson said she is confident the group will deliver
attractive returns for shareholders despite the "significant
capital" which will be invested over the next two years, while
EBITDA is likely to be adversely impacted by the increasing
costs of carbon.