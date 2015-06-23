LONDON, June 23 Phil Cox, recently appointed
chairman of UK electrical power producer Drax, has spent
over 200,000 pounds on purchasing shares in the company, it said
on Tuesday.
Cox bought 60,000 ordinary shares on June 22 at a price of
364 pence, spending a total of 218,400 pounds, the company said.
He was officially appointed chairman on April 22 after
joining Drax on Jan. 1 as a non-executive director.
"(The share purchase) is a typical initial showing of
commitment from a new top executive," said Whitman Howard
utilities analyst Angelos Anastasiou.
Cox joined Drax from GDF Suez, which acquired
Britain's International Power, where Cox served as chief
executive.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)