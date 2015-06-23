LONDON, June 23 Phil Cox, recently appointed chairman of UK electrical power producer Drax, has spent over 200,000 pounds on purchasing shares in the company, it said on Tuesday.

Cox bought 60,000 ordinary shares on June 22 at a price of 364 pence, spending a total of 218,400 pounds, the company said.

He was officially appointed chairman on April 22 after joining Drax on Jan. 1 as a non-executive director.

"(The share purchase) is a typical initial showing of commitment from a new top executive," said Whitman Howard utilities analyst Angelos Anastasiou.

Cox joined Drax from GDF Suez, which acquired Britain's International Power, where Cox served as chief executive. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)