LONDON Oct 1 British power station operator Drax has appointed a new finance director, Will Gardiner, it said on Thursday.

Gardiner, hitherto chief financial officer at semiconductor business CSR, fills the role left vacant by Tony Quinlan's unexpected departure in late May.

Gardiner will take up his position on Nov. 16, the company said, when he will replace Michael Scott who has been serving as finance director on an interim basis.

Shares in Drax were trading up 3.9 percent at 253.6 pence by 0902 GMT.

Quinlan became chief financial officer at electronic components maker Laird on July 1. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)