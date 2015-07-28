Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
LONDON, July 28 British power producer Drax reported an 18 percent rise in first-half core earnings thanks to higher production at its power plant and said it had started a strategic review to re-assess its long-term business model.
Drax made 120 million pounds ($187 million) in first-half core earnings, up from 102 million a year earlier, resulting in a 53 million pound profit before tax.
It announced a half-year dividend payment of 5.1 pence per share, up from 4.7 pence per share paid for the same period last year.
Drax shares fell 30 percent on July 8 when the British government removed a climate tax exemption from which Drax had benefited since 2001. ($1 = 0.6421 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.