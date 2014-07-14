July 14 Drax Group Plc

* Confirms that, following a high court hearing, a judgment in relation to eligibility of group's second unit conversion for an investment contract under final investment decision enabling ("FID enabling") mechanism has been made.

* Court has made a declaration that second unit conversion was indeed eligible for an investment contract

* Any award of an investment contract for second unit conversion would be subject to EU state aid clearance

* Court has ordered that decision of DECC to deem second unit conversion ineligible must be quashed

* Court ordered that matter be remitted to decc for reconsideration in light of judgment