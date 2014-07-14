PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 14 Drax Group Plc
* Confirms that, following a high court hearing, a judgment in relation to eligibility of group's second unit conversion for an investment contract under final investment decision enabling ("FID enabling") mechanism has been made.
* Court has made a declaration that second unit conversion was indeed eligible for an investment contract
* Any award of an investment contract for second unit conversion would be subject to EU state aid clearance
* Court has ordered that decision of DECC to deem second unit conversion ineligible must be quashed
* Court ordered that matter be remitted to decc for reconsideration in light of judgment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."