July 23 Drax Group Plc :

* Legal challenge update

* Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) has today informed Drax it has now completed a reconsideration of application by Drax for an Investment Contract for its second unit conversion under the Final Investment

* Following that reconsideration, DECC now intends to award Drax an investment contract for this unit

* However, DECC has now appealed against high court judgment to court of appeal

* Any award of an investment contract for second unit conversion will therefore be dependent on final conclusion of legal challenge and remains subject to EU state aid clearance