Aug 7 Drax Group Plc

* Court of appeal decision

* Confirms that court of appeal has reached a decision in relation to appeal by department of energy and climate change (decc) against high court judgment that drax's second unit conversion is eligible for an investment contact.

* Court of appeal has allowed decc's appeal and dismissed drax's application for judicial review

* Having taken legal advice, drax will not appeal against this decision.

* Will now consider its options for full conversion of this unit, where eligibility for support under renewables obligation has been confirmed.

* Shares fall 7.8 percent after court of appeal decision