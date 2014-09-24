UPDATE 1-UK to investigate any UK bank involvement in "Laundromat" case
* Money did not move through the UK financial system-NCA (Adds fresh Kirby quotes, NCA, FCA and bank comments)
Sept 24 Drax Group Plc :
* Charles Berry is to retire as a non-executive director and chairman of board.
* Retirement will become effective at conclusion of company's next annual general meeting scheduled to be held in april 2015
* Board has commenced a search process with a view to appointment of a successor with effect from close of 2015 agm. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Money did not move through the UK financial system-NCA (Adds fresh Kirby quotes, NCA, FCA and bank comments)
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.