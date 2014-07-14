PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 14 British power producer Drax has won a legal case against the government as the High Court has quashed the government's decision not to include one of the company's coal conversion projects in a new subsidy scheme, Drax said on Monday.
"The court has made a declaration that the second unit conversion was indeed eligible for an Investment Contract," Drax said in a statement.
The government in April dropped the project from its funding list in a blow to Drax's plans to modernise the polluting coal plant in Yorkshire, northern England. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."