LONDON, July 14 British power producer Drax has won a legal case against the government as the High Court has quashed the government's decision not to include one of the company's coal conversion projects in a new subsidy scheme, Drax said on Monday.

"The court has made a declaration that the second unit conversion was indeed eligible for an Investment Contract," Drax said in a statement.

The government in April dropped the project from its funding list in a blow to Drax's plans to modernise the polluting coal plant in Yorkshire, northern England. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)