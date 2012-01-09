KUALA LUMPUR Jan 9 Malaysian automotive and property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Monday it has submitted a bid for state investment arm Khazanah Nasional's stake in national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd .

"DRB-Hicom has always viewed Proton Holdings Berhad as an important automotive industry player and accordingly DRB-Hicom was on the look-out for when opportunity will arise to explore any viable proposal(s) which will benefit and add value to the group's business and expansion plans," DRB-Hicom said in response to a stock exchange query.

Local media had earlier quoted Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad as saying Khazanah Nasional will sell its 42.7 percent stake in Proton to DRB-Hicom. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)