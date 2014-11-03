KUALA LUMPUR Nov 3 Malaysian autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-HICOM plans to establish a 2 billion ringgit ($603.14 million) Islamic bond programme to raise funds for national carmaker Proton, a wholly-owned unit, ratings agency MARC said on Monday.

Funds from the perpetual sukuk musharaka programme by DRB-Hicom will mainly go towards covering Proton's working capital and development expenses.

MARC gave a 'stable' outlook rating for the programme, adding that a significant increase in DRB-Hicom's debt level would have a negative implication. (1 US dollar = 3.3160 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)