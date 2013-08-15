KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 A unit of Malaysian
autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-HICOM is seeking
government approval to sell Uni Asia Life Assurance Bhd in a
deal valued at 580 million ringgit ($177.10 million).
The buyer is an unnamed company to be owned by Prudential
Insurance Company of America and Malaysia's Bank Simpanan
Nasional on a 70:30 shareholding basis, DRB-HICOM said in a
stock exchange announcement on Thursday.
DRB-HICOM said its 51 percent owned Uni Asia Capital had
submitted an application for the country's minister of finance
to review the proposal to sell its 100 percent stake in Uni Asia
Life Assurance for cash.
Malaysia's central bank had given the green light on August
15 for UAC to start negotiations with "certain parties" who want
to acquire an interest in Uni Asia Life Assurance, DRB-HICOM
said.