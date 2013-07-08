LONDON, July 8 Israeli businessman Dan Gertler,
a major investor in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has
recruited a British charity funding expert to chair his family
fund's advisory board in a move to underscore its commitment to
responsible investing.
The Gertler family's Fleurette Group announced the
appointment of Benjamin Mancroft, a British hereditary peer and
Conservative politician who chairs Phoenix Gaming, a charity
lotteries operator, as chairman of its advisory board.
Mancroft is also president of the UK's National Lotteries
Council and serves as chairman of a number of UK-based
organisations that work with disadvantaged children and
charities in the drug and alcohol addiction sector, Fleurette
said, flagging its own charity efforts in Congo through the
Gertler Family Foundation (GFF).
"Lord Mancroft marked his appointment ... with his first
visit to the DRC, touring GFF projects and Fleurette investments
in N'Sele, Nganda Yala, Kolwezi and Lubumbashi," said the
Fleurette statement.
Gertler is an influential figure in Congo's mining sector
with close ties to the Kinshasa government. His Fleurette Group
and its partners currently employ around 20,000 local workers.
However, it has been criticised for a lack of deal
transparency by campaigners such as Global Witness, which
monitors companies and individuals exploiting the war-ravaged
country's rich mineral resources including diamonds, timber and
gold.
Global Witness says there is a risk that deals could have
benefited unknown corrupt Congolese government officials.
Gertler has rejected the accusations.
Last month Congo's prime minister, Augustin Matata Ponyo,
said the government knows it must do more to stamp out
corruption.
