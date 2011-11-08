(Corrects number of ordinary shares to be issued)
* DRDGold had also been in talks with Chinese investor
* Village to issue 86 mln ordinary shares
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 - Junior South African miner Village
Main Reef has expressed interest in buying DRDGold's
interest in its troubled Blyvoor mine for 150 million
rand ($18.8 million), the two companies said on Tuesday.
The groups said in a joint statement the transaction would
involve Village issuing about 86 million ordinary shares in two
phases to DRDGold, a mid-tier producer and South Africa's fourth
largest gold miner.
DRDGold, which has a 74 percent interest in Blyvoor, had
previously said it was in talks with a Chinese investor about
the mine.
DRDGold in June suspended financial assistance to Blyvoor, a
deep-level mine, and launched business rescue proceedings to
save it as its production declined and costs climbed.
The group wants to get out of deep-level operations, which
in South Africa are costly and dangerous, and focus on surface
operations and the reclamation of gold residue from mine dumps.
A business rescue specialist has also been tasked to come up
with a plan to turn the mine around.
"It is estimated that the acquisition of Blyvoor's 85,000
ounces of gold production will result in Village producing more
than 250,000 ounces of gold per annum," the statement said.
For DRDGold, the transaction eliminates any further funding
exposure to Blyvoor.
($1 = 7.959 South African Rand)
