BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
July 25 DRDGold Ltd :
* Disposal of the mining rights of East Rand Proprietary Mines Limited and related assets and cautionary announcement
* Agreed purchase consideration of 220 million rand
* Sale to ERPM South Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited, a company nominated by Walcot Capital
* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in co's securities until a full announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: