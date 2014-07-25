July 25 DRDGold Ltd :

* Disposal of the mining rights of East Rand Proprietary Mines Limited and related assets and cautionary announcement

* Agreed purchase consideration of 220 million rand

* Sale to ERPM South Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited, a company nominated by Walcot Capital

* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in co's securities until a full announcement is made