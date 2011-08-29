* Gold output up 10 percent ovr FY

* Average rand/gold price up 15 percent

* Second fatality free quarter in a row (Adds share price, details)

By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 29 - DRDGold , South Africa's fourth largest gold producer, said on Monday its headline earnings leapt as it lifted output and reaped the benefits of the steadily advancing gold price.

The mid-tier miner's share price -- which is often volatile -- roared over 6 percent higher to 3.84 rand as investors gave their thumbs up. A 15 percent increase in the average gold price in rand terms during the financial year and a 10 percent rise in output boosted profits.

"When production is up with the gold price where it was over the period you are bound to have a favourable impact on earnings," said David Davis, an analyst at SBG Securities.

The group said its headline earnings per share for the year ended June 30 rose 115 percent to 28 cents. Headline earnings are the main profit measure in South Africa, stripping out certain one-off items.

In this case, a big item that was removed was a write-down of the mining assets of the group's troubled Blyvoor mine, which it is trying to sell to a Chinese investor while a business rescue plan is being developed for it. The net profit before this write-down was 132 million rand ($18.4 million).

The net loss for the year after this adjustment was 415.4 million rand but this was not included in the headline earnings as it was a one-time adjustment with no impact on cash flow.

"Blyvoor has been fully impaired in the year under review, which of course has a once off, non-cash impact on profit. Headline earnings per share is not affected by this accounting adjustment," the group said.

Gold production increased 10 percent for the financial year to just over 265,000 ounces.

DRDGold's chief financial officer Craig Barnes told Reuters that an ouput forecast for the next financial year was difficult to make, not least because of the uncertainty around the fate of Blyvoor.

Production over the past financial year was helped by the fact that the group recorded its second fatality-free quarter in succession. Work stoppages related to safety often curb production on the country's mines.

The bulk of the group's operations are surface level and heavily mechanized.

DRDGold chief executive Niel Pretorius told a results presentation that the group wanted to grow its surface operations and phase out underground mining which in South Africa is extremely deep, dangerous and costly.

He also said the company was considering exploration in Mozambique and would focus on its Zimbabwe operations, where it is in a 50/50 joint venture with a local partner. This means it is almost in line with government demands that local investors own at least 51 percent in foreign mining operations there.

($1 = 7.182 South African Rand) (Editing by Mike Nesbit)