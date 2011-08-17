(Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South Africa's fourth-largest gold miner DRDGold said on Wednesday a court had granted an extension to November 1 for the publication of a rescue plan for its troubled Blyvoor mine, which it may sell to a Chinese investor.

DRDGold in June suspended financial assistance to Blyvoor, a deep-level mine in which it has a 74 percent stake, and launched business rescue proceedings to save it as its production declines and costs climb.

The company said in a statement its appointed business rescue specialist -- who originally had until Aug. 12 to come up with a plan -- had asked for the extension because discussions with creditors were still going, as well as wage talks with unions.

In South Africa a distressed company can appoint a certified rescue practitioner to save the business.

China's resource-focused investment in Africa has mostly side-stepped gold producers but a Chinese consortium has taken steps to take a majority stake in Australia and South Africa-listed Gold One International .