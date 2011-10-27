* Headline EPS up 150 pct to 20 cents
JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 DRDGold , South
Africa's fourth-largest gold producer, said on Thursday
first-quarter headline earnings more than doubled as it reaped
the benefits of gold's record run.
The average gold price was up about 13 percent to just over
$1,700 an ounce during the quarter to the end of September
compared to the previous one, boosting the fortunes of the
precious metal's producers.
The mid-tier miner said headline earnings per share for the
quarter rose 150 percent to 20 cents from the previous quarter
to end-June. Headline earnings are the main profit measure in
South Africa, stripping out certain one-off items.
Output was slightly boosted to 63,562 ounces from 63,079
ounces in the June quarter.
The company also said it had received four offers for its 74
percent stake in the troubled Blyvoor mine, which it is trying
to sell.
"The board is considering the merits of these offers and we
are on track to meet our December 2011 target to announce the
disposal of our stake," it said.
Blyvoor is a deep-level mine and the group is trying to
focus on surface operations and extracting residual gold from
mine dumps.
DRDGold also said it would increase exploration activities
in Mozambique in the next few months.
