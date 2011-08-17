RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South Africa's fourth-largest gold miner DRDGold said on Wednesday a court had granted it an extension to November 1 to publish a rescue plan for its troubled Blyvoor mine, which it may sell to a Chinese investor.
DRDGold in June suspended financial assistance to Blyvoor, a deep-level mine suffering falling production, saying it would begin business rescue proceedings that would not interfere with plans to sell a 74 percent stake. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
KABUL, Feb 10 Eleven years after its first big mining privatisation, the Afghan government has abruptly cancelled the contract, highlighting the unpredictable nature of investing in a sector seen as crucial to the country's economic development.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.