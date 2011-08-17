JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South Africa's fourth-largest gold miner DRDGold said on Wednesday a court had granted it an extension to November 1 to publish a rescue plan for its troubled Blyvoor mine, which it may sell to a Chinese investor.

DRDGold in June suspended financial assistance to Blyvoor, a deep-level mine suffering falling production, saying it would begin business rescue proceedings that would not interfere with plans to sell a 74 percent stake. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)