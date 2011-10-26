TOKYO Oct 25 Boeing Co is comfortable with the production targets for its 787 Dreamliner, Scott Francher, a Boeing VP and head of the 787 programme, said on Wednesday at Tokyo's Narita airport ahead of the plane's first flight for paying passengers.

Delays as its engineers dealt with glitches and parts hold-ups have held up deliveries of the 787 leaving some $16 billion of inventory at Boeing's plants.

Boeing is aiming to build 10 Dreamliners a month by the end of 2013.

ANA Chief Executive Shinichiro Ito said ANA expects to have nine 787s delivered by the end of March and 20 delivered by March 2013. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)