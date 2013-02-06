WASHINGTON Feb 6 The National Transportation Safety Board is "probably weeks away" from completing its probe into causes of a battery fire on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but will share its latest information on Thursday, NTSB chairman Deborah Hersman said on Wednesday.

"We will talk about special conditions that were put into effect at the time when the Dreamliner was certified," Hersman told reporters at a breakfast briefing hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

"In essence what happens when an aircraft is certified, it basically gets locked into the standards that are in existence at the time. So the question ... is whether or not as time goes on through the life of the aircraft, do they fly with new standards?," Hersman said.