WASHINGTON Feb 6 The National Transportation
Safety Board is "probably weeks away" from completing its probe
into causes of a battery fire on the Boeing 787
Dreamliner, but will share its latest information on Thursday,
NTSB chairman Deborah Hersman said on Wednesday.
"We will talk about special conditions that were put into
effect at the time when the Dreamliner was certified," Hersman
told reporters at a breakfast briefing hosted by the Christian
Science Monitor.
"In essence what happens when an aircraft is certified, it
basically gets locked into the standards that are in existence
at the time. So the question ... is whether or not as time goes
on through the life of the aircraft, do they fly with new
standards?," Hersman said.