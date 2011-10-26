(Corrects spelling of Boeing executive's name)
* Carriers looking to save fuel with carbon-composite jet
* Ambient light, improved cabin pressure for passengers
* Boeing hopes plane will cement its domination of Japan
market
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner took its first paying passengers aloft on Wednesday,
showing off a carbon-composite design its maker says is lighter,
more economical to fly and more comfortable than its metal
rivals currently plying the airways.
The special charter flight by the twin-engined jet landed in
Hong Kong Wednesday afternoon after a delayed takeoff from Tokyo
and came after years of delays as Boeing engineers dealt with
glitches and parts delays, leaving some $16 billion of inventory
at Boeing's plants.
Boeing's technological flagship is little faster than the
707, the first commercial jet it built more than half a century
ago. Yet the first owner of the 787, All Nippon Airways Co
, is just fine with the idea of delivering its
passengers in same amount of time they always have.
Instead, ANA wants to get them there cheaper and happier, a
formula that other carriers see as the key to surviving in a
cutthroat global air travel market rattled by the rise of budget
carriers.
"For carriers with high operating margins, the 787 is
critical for gaining a cost competitiveness," said Masaharu
Hirokane, an analyst at Nomura Holding in Tokyo. "For ANA to be
a launch customer is a plus," he added.
The Dreamliner was originally conceived in 2001 as the
"Sonic Cruiser," designed for a bygone era of aviation that
quickly morphed into one filled with bankruptcies and soaring
fuel costs. It was a design that promised the first serious
speed increase since the advent of the now defunct Concorde.
Most jetliners cruise at around eight-tenths the speed of
sound. The Sonic Cruiser promised mach 0.98, lopping hours off
long-haul flights between Tokyo and New York. The apparent end
of cheap oil, with prices close to $100 a barrel, forced Boeing
and other airlines to change course.
Thus was born the Dreamliner. With Boeing's rival, Airbus
, also focused on lowering its cost-per-passenger mile,
the prospects for more speed any time soon are dim.
COMFORTABLE WITH PRODUCTION TARGET
Scott Fancher, Boeing's head of the 787 programme, said on
Wednesday that the company is comfortable with the production
targets for its 787 Dreamliner. The company hopes to build 10
per month by 2013.
"We are comfortable we have an executable plan," Fancher
told reporters in Tokyo ahead of the plane's first flight.
With its mostly carbon-composite body, Boeing's
technological flagship offers a 20 percent improvement in fuel
efficiency. Its cabin builders promise a flight with ambient
lighting engineered to lull passengers to sleep and higher air
pressure that will make the interior feel like 6,000 feet rather
than the 8,000 feet passengers feel on other jetliners.
The aircraft's success or failure will depend much on Japan,
the only major aviation market where Boeing clearly dominates
its European rival.
More than a third of the Dreamliner is built by Japanese
companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ,
Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Fuji Heavy Industries
.
Of Boeing's backlog of 821 orders for the Dreamliner, nearly
a tenth of them are from Japan.
ANA expects its 55 aircraft by March 2018 and has so far
stuck with Boeing despite three years of delays. That is a
welcome commitment for Boeing after China Eastern Airlines
on Oct. 17 terminated an order for 24 Dreamliners
rather than wait for production to pick up speed.
Air New Zealand voiced concerns over possible
further delays last week. The carrier said it is seeking
compensation from Boeing.
The plane builder on Sept. 26 said it expects to break-even
on the plane this decade. Boeing releases its latest earnings
results in the United States on Wednesday.
Enthusiasm in Japan for Boeing has been undimmed by the
delayed Dreamliner.
The 100 seats available to paying passengers on the flight
sold out as soon as they went on sale, with 25,505 people
scrambling online for the scarce tickets. A pair of tickets that
ANA offered on the Yahoo auction site for charity sold for
890,000 yen ($11,693.601).
