JOHANNESBURG, June 1 Sun International,
South Africa's second-biggest hotel and casino operator, has
received regulatory approval for its acquisition of Dreams SA, a
casino group in Chile, the company said on Wednesday.
Sun International already owns and operates casinos and
hotels in a number of Latin American countries, including Chile,
Panama and Colombia. The Dreams deal will give it more scale in
the region.
Once the deal is completed, "Sun Dreams", will be Latin
America's largest gambling group with plans to expand further
across the continent.
Sun International's shares were up 0.37 percent at 72.82
rand, outpacing a decline in the Johannesburg's All-share index
.
In April, Sun International shelved a 9.5 billion rand ($623
million) plan to buy rival casino owner Peermont Group.
(Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama. Editing by Jane Merriman)