JOHANNESBURG, June 1 Sun International, South Africa's second-biggest hotel and casino operator, has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of Dreams SA, a casino group in Chile, the company said on Wednesday.

Sun International already owns and operates casinos and hotels in a number of Latin American countries, including Chile, Panama and Colombia. The Dreams deal will give it more scale in the region.

Once the deal is completed, "Sun Dreams", will be Latin America's largest gambling group with plans to expand further across the continent.

Sun International's shares were up 0.37 percent at 72.82 rand, outpacing a decline in the Johannesburg's All-share index .

In April, Sun International shelved a 9.5 billion rand ($623 million) plan to buy rival casino owner Peermont Group.

(Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama. Editing by Jane Merriman)