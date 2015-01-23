(Adds analyst comments, updates share)
By Lehar Maan
Jan 22 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc will
cut about 500 jobs, more than a fifth of its workforce, and
produce one fewer movie a year as part of a major restructuring
after a string of box-office misses.
The Hollywood studio's shares rose 6 percent to $22.63 after
the bell on Thursday.
DreamWorks, which held unsuccessful buyout talks twice last
year, said it plans to produce two feature films per year, down
from three, and close its Northern California studio.
"We believe that our efforts to make three films each and
every year was just too ambitious and has led to inconsistent
performance," CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg said.
The maker of the "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" franchises has
reported losses in two of the last four quarters, as movies such
as "Rise of the Guardians" fell shy of expectations.
"Even with a smaller slate, if all goes according to their
expectations, we should see significantly higher profitability,"
Research Associates LLC analyst Marla Backer said.
DreamWorks has faced increasing competition for family
audiences as other studios have turned out hit animated films,
such as the "Despicable Me" franchise from Universal Pictures
and "The Lego Movie" from Warner Bros.
Three of the six movies DreamWorks plans to release over
2016 to 2018, are sequels, which require less advertisement
costs and almost guarantee strong ticket sales.
RESTRUCTURING COSTS
DreamWorks has worked to diversify its business in recent
years, making a deal to supply more than 300 hours of
programming for Netflix Inc and purchasing YouTube
network AwesomenessTV.
The company, which had about 2,200 employees as of 2013,
said the 500 job cuts will span all divisions of the studio.
Vice-Chairman Lewis Coleman and COO Mark Zoradi will leave, the
company said.
The company will take a pre-tax charge of about $290
million, most of which would be accounted for in the quarter
ended Dec. 31.
The quarter will also include a $55 million impairment
charge, related mainly to weaker-than expected collections for
"Penguins of Madagascar" and "Mr. Peabody and Sherman".
The company said the pre-tax charge includes $30 million for
the California studio closure, about $200 million in costs for
unreleased projects and changes in its release slate, and $60
million in severance-related costs.
DreamWorks expects to complete most of the restructuring by
the end of 2015, helping it save $30 million in pre-tax costs
this year and about $60 million by 2017.
(Additional reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza)