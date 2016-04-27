April 26 Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, is in talks to buy Hollywood studio owner DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, The Wall street Journal reported, citing sources.

It was not immediately clear what a deal would mean for DreamWorks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/234MiJX)

Comcast and DreamWorks were not available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

