Nov 17 Merger talks between Hasbro Inc
and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc formally ended on
Monday morning, when the toy company's board voted to walk away,
according to a person with knowledge of the board's actions.
Discussions had cooled after members of the board visited
DreamWorks' Glendale, California studio complex, and press
reports surfaced about the talks last Wednesday.
Hasbro's enthusiasm for the deal also waned after executives
at Walt Disney Co's consumer product unit voiced concern
about the possible arrangement, said another person familiar
with knowledge of the situation. Disney and Hasbro had agreed on
Sept. 24 for Hasbro to make dolls based on Disney's Princess and
"Frozen" properties.
Both sources could not be identified because neither is
authorized to speak publicly.
The maker of the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" film series was
seeking $3 billion, or $38 a share, although Hasbro never made a
bid, the person with knowledge of the Hasbro board said.
DreamWorks stock closed down 14 percent at $22.31 on the
NASDAQ. Hasbro shares ended up 4.35 percent at $56.37 on the
same exchange.
Hasbro Chief Executive Brian Goldner brought the idea of
buying DreamWorks to the toymaker's board, after working closely
with DreamWorks' Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg over several
months on designing characters for the studio's movie based on
its "Trolls" toy.
Hasbro board members one night last week had dinner with
Katzenberg at the CEO's newly-built Beverly Hills home, and
spent the next day at the studio.
The two companies signed a deal in 2013 for Hasbro to make
toys inspired by DreamWorks' upcoming "B.O.O.: Bureau of
Otherworldly Operations" and "Trolls" movies.
A Hasbro spokeswoman did not return emails. DreamWorks and
Disney spokeswomen had no comment.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Bernard Orr)