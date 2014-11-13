(Adds details, analysts' comments, background; updates shares)
By Liana B. Baker and Ramkumar Iyer
Nov 13 Hasbro Inc is in early talks to
buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
DreamWorks' shares closed up 14 percent at $25.52 on
Thursday.
Hasbro's stock closed down 4.3 percent as investors worried
over the impact of a deal on the company's partnership with
Disney.
DreamWorks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg is seeking
more than $30 per share, according to the New York Times, which
first reported the talks. (nyti.ms/1Ew7UTa).
The offer values DreamWorks at $2.56 billion, according to
calculations by Reuters. The company's stock closed at $22.37 on
Wednesday.
Hasbro, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, is seeing a strong
demand in emerging markets for Marvel action figures such as
Spider-Man and Iron Man, which the company has licensed from
Walt Disney & Co.
Hasbro's partnership with Disney could be at risk if the
deal goes through, as DreamWorks competes directly with the
company, Piper Jaffray analyst Stephanie Wissink wrote in a
note.
Toys based on Disney's characters account for 25-30 percent
of Hasbro's annual revenue and $200-$250 million of annual
profits, Piper Jaffray analysts estimated.
Wissink is the top-rated analyst for the accuracy of her
recommendations on Hasbro, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
However, other analysts said Hasbro could benefit from
DreamWorks rich collection of animation characters such as Shrek
and Kung Fu Panda.
DreamWorks spokesman Matthew Lifson and Hasbro spokeswoman
Julie Duffy said separately that the companies do not comment on
rumors and speculation.
DreamWorks talks with Hasbro come more than a month after
discussions with Japan's Softbank fell apart, with one
source citing price as a dissuading factor.
(Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sriraj Kalluvila)