Sept 29 Japan's SoftBank Corp's talks
to acquire Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
have cooled, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
DreamWorks Animation shares were down about 9 percent in
extended trading. Shares had risen about 26 percent to close at
$28.18 during market hours on Monday on reports that SoftBank
was in talks to acquire the company.
It wasn't immediately clear what had happened between
Saturday, when the talks were under way, and Monday, the report
said.
However, it was possible that the talks could restart, with
the two sides striking a deal other than an outright takeover,
that could also be some kind of content partnership, the Journal
said. (on.wsj.com/YIaXt0)
DreamWorks Animation spokeswoman Allison Rawlings said the
company will not comment on market rumors. Softbank could not be
reached for comment.
