UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
Feb 24 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took charges related to restructuring and weak performance of "The Penguins of Madagascar" and "Mr. Peabody and Sherman".
Net loss attributable to DreamWorks Animation was $263.2 million, or $3.08 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14.7 percent to $234.2 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22