BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Japan's SoftBank is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG in a deal that valued DreamWorks at as much as $3.4 billion, media reported on Sunday.
A SoftBank spokesman said the company had no comment.
The acquisition talks were reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and The Wall Street Journal.
The Hollywood Reporter quoted an unidentified source with knowledge of the deal as saying an acquisition would value DreamWorks at $3.4 billion.
That would value DreamWorks Animation at $32 per share. The stock closed at $22.36 on Friday.
DreamWorks, based in Glendale, California, has produced 29 animated feature films, including franchise hits like "Shrek" and "Madagascar." (Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Paul Tait)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
