Feb 17 "Kung Fu Panda" and "Shrek" creator Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc said on Friday it will build a production studio in Shanghai through a joint venture with Chinese media companies.

The U.S.-based animation studio has agreed to form the joint venture with China Media Capital, with plans to include Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

The new family entertainment company will develop and produce Chinese animated and live-action content for distribution within China and around the globe, Dreamworks said. It also will "pursue business opportunities in the areas of live entertainment, theme parks, mobile, online, interactive games and consumer products."

The joint venture plans to launch business operations in Shanghai later this year, the statement said.

Shares of Dreamworks Animation rose 0.5 percent to $19.43 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)