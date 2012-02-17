Feb 17 "Kung Fu Panda" and "Shrek" creator
Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc said on Friday it will
build a production studio in Shanghai through a joint venture
with Chinese media companies.
The U.S.-based animation studio has agreed to form the joint
venture with China Media Capital, with plans to include Shanghai
Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.
The new family entertainment company will develop and
produce Chinese animated and live-action content for
distribution within China and around the globe, Dreamworks said.
It also will "pursue business opportunities in the areas of live
entertainment, theme parks, mobile, online, interactive games
and consumer products."
The joint venture plans to launch business operations in
Shanghai later this year, the statement said.
Shares of Dreamworks Animation rose 0.5 percent to $19.43 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)