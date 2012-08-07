SHANGHAI Aug 7 Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc with its China joint venture will invest 20 billion yuan ($3.14 billion) to open a theme park in Shanghai which it aims to open by 2016, the firms said on Tuesday.

The creator of "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" announced in February it would build a production studio in Shanghai with some of China's biggest media companies, a deal that gives the company a foothold in one of the largest untapped markets for Hollywood.

Dreamworks together with China Media Capital, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd will create an entertainment company called Oriental Dreamworks that will develop and produce Chinese animated and live-action content for distribution within China and around the globe. ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Kazunori Takada)