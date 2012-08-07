SHANGHAI Aug 7 Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc
with its China joint venture will invest 20 billion yuan
($3.14 billion) to open a theme park in Shanghai which it aims
to open by 2016, the firms said on Tuesday.
The creator of "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" announced in
February it would build a production studio in Shanghai with
some of China's biggest media companies, a deal that gives the
company a foothold in one of the largest untapped markets for
Hollywood.
Dreamworks together with China Media Capital, Shanghai Media
Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd will create an
entertainment company called Oriental Dreamworks that will
develop and produce Chinese animated and live-action content for
distribution within China and around the globe.
($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by
Kazunori Takada)