BRIEF-VWR Corp reports Q4 adj EPS $0.45
* Projects 2017 net sales of $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion, up 1 pct to 2 pct, and up 3 pct to 4 pct on a constant-currency basis
LOS ANGELES Aug 20 News Corp's 20th Century Fox movie studio will distribute all animated feature films from "Kung Fu Panda" maker Dreamworks Animation for the next five years, the studios announced on Monday.
Fox will market and distribute the movies in both domestic and international markets from 2013 to 2017, according to a joint statement from the companies.
TORONTO, Feb 24 Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit benefiting from a strong performance across all of its business divisions.
Feb 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, said on Friday its board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion, and that it would change its corporate name to 'Hilton Inc' effective March 6.