By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, April 10 DreamWorks Studios, the
film company headed by director Steven Spielberg, will get
around $200 million from its partner Reliance Entertainment to
continue making films, according to a person with knowledge of
the transaction.
The financing is the second part of a 2009 agreement to
finance the studio. In that agreement, Reliance Entertainment, a
unit of Reliance ADA Group, provided the partnership with $325
million of capital for an undisclosed stake.
The studio, which made Spielberg's "War Horse" and "The
Help" last year, will produce between three and five films a
year, a reduction from the four to six that it initially
announced, said the person.
Reliance's 2009 investment came after months of negotiation
with DreamWorks that reduced the Indian company's investment
from a planned $650 million, as large-scale financing from banks
became more difficult to secure. At the time, the two companies
said in a press release that the investment was the first stage.
The Walt Disney Co distributes and markets DreamWorks
films under a five-year distribution agreement for
"approximately" six films a year.
Reliance will retain its rights to distribute
DreamWorks-produced films in India, the person familiar with the
new transaction said.
DreamWorks is producing Spielberg's "Lincoln," scheduled to
be released in December, with News Corp's Fox studio,
according to the movie information website, IMDB.com. The film
will be released by Disney in the U.S. and by Fox in Japan.
The financing deal was first reported by The New York Times
on its website, but no details on financial terms were included.
DreamWorks had no comment. Reliance representatives could not be
reached for comment.
Reliance has been active in financing films in recent years,
and said at the time of the 2009 announcement that it had
invested more than $1 billion to produce films in English, Hindi
and other Indian languages.
It also had development deals with several producers,
including George Clooney's Smokehouse Productions and Tom Hanks'
Playtone Productions and last year released the Indian film
"Bodyguard" in the U.S.
The bankers for the joint venture, led by J.P. Morgan, did
not change, the person said. The group provided senior debt of
$325 million at the time.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Carol Bishopric)