UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
May 2 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's posted a higher quarterly profit helped primarily by international box office and domestic home video revenue from "Puss In Boots."
Net income for the quarter was $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 8.8 million or 10 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $136.1 million.
DreamWorks Animation shares closed at $18.46 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks