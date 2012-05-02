May 2 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's posted a higher quarterly profit helped primarily by international box office and domestic home video revenue from "Puss In Boots."

Net income for the quarter was $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 8.8 million or 10 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $136.1 million.

DreamWorks Animation shares closed at $18.46 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)