* Q1 EPS $0.11

* Q1 rev up 26 pct to $136.1 mln vs est $133.5 mln

* Shares up 1 pct in aftermarket trade (Adds details from conference call)

May 2 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc posted quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates, helped primarily by the international box office performance and domestic home video release of "Puss In Boots."

"Puss In Boots", which grossed about $554 million in worldwide box office, contributed $73.6 million to the total revenue for the first quarter.

The home video sales of "Puss In Boots", a spinoff of the studio's popular Shrek movies, could come as a relief to investors, who have seen shares of the company fall 10 percent since it reported a sharp drop in profit in its fourth quarter.

The studio said its second-quarter results would be driven by "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," which is slated for release in June. The movie will compete with Pixar Animation Studio's "Brave". Pixar is owned by The Walt Disney Co.

However, "Madagascar 3" will be released late internationally due to the summer Olympics, Lou Coleman, chief financial officer said on a conference call.

DreamWorks' will release the movie in Australia, Italy, Japan, Spain and the Nordic region, by the end of 2012, and in Germany and UK in 2013.

Coleman expects the delay to affect the box office as well as the DVD release, and said its distributors would spend more on advertising i n the second quarter.

In February, DreamWorks had said it would produce only two movies -- "Madagascar 3" and "Rise of the Guardians" -- instead of its usual three this year due mainly to changes in its release schedule.

Television revenue from "Kung Fu Panda 2" and home entertainment revenue for "Puss In Boots" will also drive second-quarter results, the company said.

The California-based animation studio said quarterly net income was $9.1 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $8.8 million or 10 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $136.1 million.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earning of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $133.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DreamWorks revenue beat analysts' estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent at $18.68 in aftermarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $18.46 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Supriya Kurane)