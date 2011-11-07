* "Puss" gives shares a jolt
* Film help up well against strong competition
LOS ANGELES Nov 7 Shares in Dreamworks
Animation DWA.O leapt more than 10 percent after "Puss in
Boots" nabbed its second weekly box office crown with a
surprisingly strong $48 million in global ticket sales.
Dreamworks' latest animated feature, a spinoff from the
"Shrek" franchise starring Antonio Banderas as the titular
feline fencing maestro, underperformed on its debut two weeks
ago, but made up for it on its second weekend by relegating
Eddie Murphy's "Tower Heist" to second place. [ID:nN1E7A507E]
The animation studio's stock pounced to a high of $19.16,
and was up 8.4 percent at $18.86 at midday.
"'Puss' could have substantially longer legs than
expected," Hudson Square Research analyst Maria Backer wrote in
a client note on Monday. "It is closing the gap between its
performance and that of other recent Dreamworks Animation
titles relative to opening metrics."
The movie's $34 million domestic take the previous weekend
had disappointed Wall Street, triggering about an 8 percent
slide in the studio's shares.
But the second weekend's domestic haul of $33 million
marked a mere 3 percent drop from the first, vastly
outperforming an average second-weekend box-office drop of
close to 50 percent, Backer said.
The movie, which also features Salma Hayek, has now raked
in $114.5 million, worldwide.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by Gunna Dickson)