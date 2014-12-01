Nov 30 Dreamworks Animation's latest
film, "Penguins of Madagascar," opened below expectations over
the Thanksgiving weekend.
The film, which was distributed by Twenty-First Century
Fox's Fox studio, generated $36 million in ticket sales
over the five-day weekend, according to box office tracking
service Rentrak.
Hollywood experts had predicted sales of $47 million,
according to the site Box Office Mojo.
Dreamworks recently explored combining with Softbank
or Hasbro following its latest flop, "Mr.
Peabody & Sherman," earlier this year, its third underperforming
film in three years.
"We certainly underperformed our own tracking," said Chris
Aronson, Fox's president of domestic distribution, who said the
studio forecast ticket sales in the low-$40 million range. "But
we have a clear playing field ahead of us until we face the next
family film."
On Dec. 19, Sony opens the musical "Annie" and Fox
releases "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb," both rated
PG.
The weak performance of "Penguins" might be attributed to a
weaker than expected Thanksgiving box office, said Aronson, who
said the film registered strongly in surveys with younger
viewers.
The film could pick up steam in the next few weeks as
Disney's animated hit "Big Hero 6" slows, said Rentrak
senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Disney's film collected
$26 million in its fourth weekend in theaters, said Rentrak.
"Penguins" may also benefit from a strong foreign market for
U.S. films, Aronson said on Sunday. The film has totaled $61.8
million overseas so far, according to Rentrak.
Dreamworks recorded a $59.2 million impairment charge
earlier this year, primarily the result of a weaker than
expected performance by "Mr. Peabody & Sherman," the company
said in its financial statements.
It wrote down $86.9 million for "Rise of the Guardians" in
2012 and $13.5 million for "Turbo" last year.
In September Dreamworks unsuccessfully negotiated an
acquisition by Japan's Softbank and it briefly discussed a
merger with toy company Hasbro in early November, according to
press reports.
A Dreamworks spokesman had no comment on "Penguins."
Dreamworks previously had refused to comment on the reported
takeover discussions.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)