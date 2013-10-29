BRIEF-Albemarle Q4 earnings per share $5.30
* Albemarle reports strong 2016 earnings finish and record cash flow from operations
Oct 29 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported lower quarterly revenue as the international release of its animated film about a snail, "Turbo", failed to match the success of last summer's "Madagascar 3".
Net income fell to $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $24.4 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $154.5 million. Last year the third quarter included the international box office success of "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted".
* Albemarle reports strong 2016 earnings finish and record cash flow from operations
* Radian Group files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lPAZZ7] Further company coverage:
* Freightcar america, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results