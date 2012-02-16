LOS ANGELES Feb 16 "Kung Fu Panda"
creator Dreamworks Animation may soon set up a
production studio in China through a deal that could be
announced Friday during a U.S. visit by Chinese Vice President
Xi Jinping.
The studio is likely to unveil a joint venture with
China-based investors during Xi's visit to Los Angeles on
Thursday and Friday, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters earlier this week.
Joint ventures might get Hollywood closer to China's huge
audiences. By producing in China, Dreamworks can bypass the
restrictions on foreign content. Only 20 foreign films a year
can be screened nationally at cinemas in China, and the films
must be shown through a designated state-owned intermediary.
The new venture would produce Chinese short films and
features for the Chinese market, which it could export to the
rest of the world, a person familiar with the matter said. It
also would have the potential to make English language films
that would be exported from China and escape current import
restrictions.
The partnership will see investments of up to $2 billion in
the next five years, according to Caijing magazine, more than
half likely to come from Chinese partners including China Media
Capital and China Development Bank. Dreamworks should get
low-cost local talent and wider exposure.
Analyst Tony Wible of Janney Montgomery Scott, in a research
note, said he saw a "high probability" the deal would happen as
some of the company's competitors had established a similar
presence in Asia.
"It's an inexpensive way to get into the China market and
make 'Kung Fu Panda 3' or the next 'Madagascar' movie," Wible
said in an interview.
A Dreamworks Animation spokeswoman had no comment.
Shares of the company rose 1.2 percent to $19.40 on the New
York Stock Exchange at mid-afternoon.
