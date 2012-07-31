BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a 25 percent drop in sales.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $12.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $34.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $162.8 million.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.