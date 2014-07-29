July 29 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's quarterly revenue almost halved as moviegoers gave a tepid reception to its dragon movie, "How to Train Your Dragon 2", released in June.

The company reported a loss of of $15.9 million, or 18 cents per share in the second quarter, down from a profit of $22.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slid 43 percent to $122.3 million from $213.4 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)